Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national holiday, and with it comes some business closings.
The main entities closed for the day will be corporate offices, government agencies and banks, but here is a list of what to expect.
Most retail and grocery stores, restaurants are open
If you need to run errands, you're in luck. All major retailer like Target, Wal-Mart, Costco, Sam's Club and major grocery stores are open. Most restaurants will be open as well. However, check with your local retailers, as hours may differ by location.
Post office is closed
Minus a few select locations, US Postal Service offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery to homes and businesses except for Priority Mail Express, according to USPS. If you need something delivered, UPS is open. FedEx is operating, but with modified service for FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost.
Most banks are closed
Most US banks are closed because they follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, which is the nation's central bank. But that shouldn't stop you from being able to take out some cash at ATMs and of course online banking will be operating. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are also closed.
What about the DMV?
Most DMV offices will be closed, as they are government agencies. Same goes for courthouses and other nonessential government buildings.
CNN's Alicia Lee contributed to this report.
