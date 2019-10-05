4 homeless men killed in New York City's Chinatown area, apparently while they slept, police say

Police gather in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood Saturday morning after attacks in the borough on five men who are believed to have been homeless.

Four homeless men have been killed -- and a fifth injured -- around Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood in what investigators believe were attacks that began while they were sleeping, New York City police said Saturday.

A suspect -- a 24-year-old man who investigators believe also is homeless -- is in custody, New York police Detective Annette Shelton said.

Investigators believe the victims, found early Saturday in three locations in or near Chinatown, were hit with a metal pipe as they slept, police said

Police were scouring the crime scenes Saturday morning. Details about what led to the attacks weren't immediately available.

The grisly discoveries began around 2 a.m., when someone called 911 to report an assault near a building in Chinatown, police said.

The officers found a man's body in the street and were approached by an injured 49-year-old man, according to police.

Two witnesses told police a man with black jacket and black pants struck the victims numerous times with a metal object, police said Saturday at a news conference.

Officers started searching the area and found a man matching the attacker's description about a quarter-mile away, police said.

The injured man was taken to a Manhattan hospital in critical condition, Shelton said.

Later Saturday morning, officers found three other dead men along Broadway in or near Chinatown, police said.

