While nothing can bring back the two teenagers who died in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, there are some ways you can help.
The father of 15-year-old Grace Anne Muehlberger has set up a GoFundMe to memorialize his daughter.
"It is with the most unexplainable brokenness that we share our Gracie who went to be with Jesus."
A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family of 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. His grandmother writes, "this world lost a bright, shining light personified by a goofy laugh, cheesy smile and a huge caring heart."
Helping school with trauma
For the school, funds have been set up to help the students traumatized that day. Many had to run for their lives or hid in closets while their teachers barricaded classroom doors.
Two graduates of Saugus High School have started a GoFundMe that seeks to raise money for trauma support, memorial services and grief counseling. They say the money will go to Saugus' student council.
A psychologist who works at a nearby school says she felt compelled to help students process the trauma.
"The mental health needs that will shadow the staff, students and families in Santa Clarita will be great for years to come."
She started this GoFundMe which raises money for weighted blankets to help students at Saugus with anxiety, sleep and insomnia.
You can also give to this fund set up by the non-profit, Santa Clarita Coalition whose mission is to help "second responders" provide humanitarian relief after a community-wide emergency. The fund says 100% of the donations will benefit those impacted by the shooting.
Support through kind words
Saugus High School is asking for messages of support on its website SaugusStrong.org. The site reads "this website is a place for family, friends, neighbors to begin the healing process, find the resources they need and connect with one another."
It continues, "please send a message of love and support and add in your location. This way those who need it most -- will be able to feel the embrace of those within our community, across the nation and around the globe."