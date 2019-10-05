37 hurt when double-decker bus overturns in south England

Thirty-seven people were injured Saturday when a double-decker bus overturned in Devon in southern England.
Eight had potentially serious injuries, said the Devon and Cornwall Police.
The injured were being treated at local hospitals, officials said.
The bus driver was cooperating and has not been charged, police said.
The South Western Ambulance Service declared the crash a "major incident" and sent several ambulances, patient transport vehicles, and an air ambulance to the scene.
CNN's Jay Croft contributed to this report.