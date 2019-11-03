It's Sunday, and that could only mean one thing: NFL Sunday is back.
With 12 new matchups, including the long anticipated face-off between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, things could get heated.
So grab whatever you need and get comfortable, because you won't want to miss any of this week's action.
Here's how to watch your favorite teams:
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Watch: 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL, playing at Wembley Stadium in London.
Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Tennessee Titans vs. Carolina Panthers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver.
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.
New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.