NFL Sunday is back with loads of passion, trashin' and hard-hittin' action.
Week 7 brings a dozen new match-ups, including the greatest rivalry in the league: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys.
Here's where to watch your favorite team play:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit.
Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.