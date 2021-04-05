Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was momentarily left speechless when he hosted "Jeopardy!" in the show that aired Monday.
In the "Final Jeopardy" round, the category was daytime TV personalities, and contestant Scott Shewfelt decided it was time to troll the star quarterback.
"Who wanted to kick that field goal?" Shewfelt wrote, in reference to the Packers' controversial decision to kick a field goal when they were down eight points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the last two minutes of the NFC championship game in January. The decision ultimately cost the Packers a trip to the Super Bowl.
Being a good sport who was obviously caught off guard, Rodgers took a second and responded.
"That is a great question," Rodgers said while laughing. "Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today that's incorrect."
Rodgers will be hosting the show for the next two weeks, according to the "Jeopardy!" website.
