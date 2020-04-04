Bill Withers hit it big a little later than your average pop star. Withers was well into his 30s in 1971 when he debuted with the spare blues ballad "Ain't No Sunshine."
It was initially released as a B-side, and Withers credited radio DJs with flipping over his first single to give him a surprise hit.
'Sunshine' brought his first Grammy for Best R&B Song, and he was also nominated for Best New Artist. More hits and awards followed throughout the '70s and into the '80s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, along with Lou Reed, Ringo Starr and Joan Jett.
Withers died Monday of heart complications in Los Angeles, according to his family. He was 81.
Withers left a musical legacy befitting the sales and acclaim. Here are some of his best tunes as a writer and performer.
'Ain't No Sunshine'
"Ain't no sunshine when she's gone," begins the famous song. "It's not warm when she's away ... and she's always gone too long, anytime she goes away." Withers' first hit endures almost 50 years later, covered by countless artists and instantly recognizable by the part that goes, "I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know..."
'Grandma's Hands'
"If I get to heaven, I'll look for Grandma's hands," Withers wrote in the testament to his beloved grandmother, "this favorite old lady of mine." It was also on his debut album, produced by Booker T. Jones, "Just As I Am."
'Lean on Me'
Withers wrote perhaps his best-known song for his second album, "Still Bill." Years later, the title was used for a Morgan Freeman movie and a hip-hop cover version by Club Nouveau brought him another songwriting Grammy.
'Use Me'
John Legend and Stevie Wonder performed this sexy jam at Withers' induction into the Rock Hall. "If it feels this good gettin' used, you just keep on using me ... until you use me up." Ow!
'Lovely Day'
In the disco days of the late '70s, Withers kept it disarmingly real: "Then I look at you and the world's all right with me ... and I know it's gonna be a lovely day."
'Just the Two of Us'
Withers co-wrote one of his final chart smashes, which appeared on jazz saxophonist Grover Cleveland's album "Winelight" in 1981. Here he is singing it live at the Grammys, where it earned him his second of three Grammy awards.
