Legendary UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams retires after 33 seasons

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
EDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to
7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
