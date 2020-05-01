Lori Vallow's request for lower bail denied by Idaho judge

The Idaho mother whose two children have been missing since September was denied a second reduction of her bail on Friday.
Lori Vallow, 46, faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.
She appeared in a mostly empty courtroom in a jail uniform and wearing a face mask.
Her bail remains at $1 million, though it had been reduced in March from $5 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin July 9.
Vallow went to Hawaii after disappearances
The children were last seen at different times.
Tylee Ryan, 17, has not been seen since she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, mother and uncle Alex Cox, according to authorities.
Joshua was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.
Vallow in early March was extradited from Hawaii, where she has been living for several months.
At a hearing in Hawaii, Vallow's attorney said she chose to waive extradition to Idaho to "expedite her return there so she can defend herself against these accusations."
Children not seen since September
Vallow moved to Idaho from Arizona just a couple of months before police began searching for her children.
Joshua attended Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho, for several weeks before his mother told the school she was going to home-school him, last attending on September 23, according to a court affidavit.
Police in Rexburg conducted a child welfare check in late November, after relatives told them that no one had spoken to Joshua in two months.
Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, left their Rexburg home when investigators started looking into Tylee and Joshua's disappearance, police have said.
The couple married in Kauai, Hawaii, on November 5, and returned there December 1.
Court documents say Vallow repeatedly lied to police and asked others to lie as detectives investigated Tylee and Joshua's disappearance.
Daybell is not currently facing any charges linked to the missing children.
CNN's Konstantin Toropin, Susannah Cullinane and Andy Rose contributed to this report.
