A 35-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after being bitten by a shark while swimming near Grey Whale Cove State Beach, authorities said.
The man was bitten in the leg around 9:15 a.m. by a 6-to-8-foot great white shark, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a Twitter post.
He was able to swim to the shore, the sheriff's office said.
There, the man was treated with "advanced life support measures," before being taken to a local trauma center in serious condition, according to first responders from CAL FIRE.
The beach has since been closed, the sheriff's office said.
