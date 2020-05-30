Man fatally shot during protests in Detroit

A 21-year-old man was killed after being shot during protests in Detroit late Friday, the city's police department said.
A previous press release from the police said that the man was shot when an unknown suspect fired shots into a crowd from a vehicle.
Further investigation has revealed that the unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. (12:30 a.m. ET) and the occupants, including the victim, fled from the vehicle.
The victim was shot at some point during the altercation and later died at a hospital, the updated release said.
Detroit is among the many cities across the US that saw contentious protests overnight into Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody. Police made dozens of arrests over the course of the night.
Detroit police cannot confirm if the victim was part of the protests, but the shooting happened downtown where the protests were taking place. Detroit Police are investigating.
Earlier, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a person had been arrested after trying to run an officer over. A command officer was struck by a rock thrown by a protestor and was taken to the hospital.
Many of those arrested are not residents of the city of Detroit, Craig said.
"I will not stand by and let a small minority of criminals come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe. Just know, we are not going to tolerate it," Craig said.
