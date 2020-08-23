Man in Walmart gives customers hugs and tells them they now have Covid-19

Springfield police are looking for a man who allegedly gave a Walmart shopper a "Covid hug."
The police department in Massachusetts said the incident took place at a Walmart on August 15 around 7:10 p.m.
The suspect, whom the victim had never seen before, took an item out of his hand and then gave him a hug.
"Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid," the suspect said before laughing and walking away, according to the Springfield Police Department.
The victim is a cancer survivor, the police department said, adding that the suspect did the same thing to several other customers.
The department is asking that anyone with information contact the detective bureau.
