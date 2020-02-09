A midshipman died Saturday during the semi-annual physical readiness test, the US Naval Academy said.
The midshipman will be identified within 24 hours once the family has been notified, the Naval Academy tweeted. It said the midshipman's brigade, staff and faculty have been notified, and grief counselors are available to help.
No more information was immediately available.
The Naval Academy conducts physical readiness tests twice a year that includes the plank and pushups. Its mission is "to develop midshipmen morally, mentally and physically and to imbue them with the highest ideals of duty, honor and loyalty," it says on its website.
