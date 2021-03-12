A smiley snake, a snail with a hidden surprise, and decapitated slugs. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Sssssssmile!
If you're terrified of snakes, no amount of smiley faces will get you to watch this video. This unusual color pattern sure looks pretty, though.
Didn't see that coming
"The Masked Singer" really stumped us this time. You'll never guess who's hiding in the snail costume.
More than a hobby
A "Star Wars" fan in Russia showed his love for the franchise in a massive way. He built a replica of the gunship from "The Mandalorian." This is the way.
Nature is wild
We've all wanted to get a new body at some point, right? These slugs are actually doing it. Two species of sea slugs were observed detaching their heads from their bodies and growing new bodies in less than a month.
A new electric pickup
Canoo, an electric vehicle startup, unveiled its pickup truck. The company hopes to start delivering them in 2023.
