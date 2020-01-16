Part of a Starbucks collapses after a truck slams into the building

Part of a Starbucks location in McHenry, Illinois, collapsed after a pickup truck crashed into the building.
Five people were injured, with two victims transported to the hospital in critical condition, Officer Patrick Polidori told CNN.
The truck was traveling westbound when it ran off the road and crashed into the Starbucks in the Chicago suburb, according to police.
Details around how the vehicle ended up in the shop are unknown.
Starbucks, in a statement, expressed its sadness over the incident. "We're focused on supporting our partners and customers who have been affected."
