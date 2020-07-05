Officials closed part of Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on Sunday after protesters marched onto the highway, according to the city's emergency management office.
The highway, now reopened, was closed between I-76 and I-95, according to a tweet from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.
Dozens of protesters could be seen standing in the roadway, some holding signs and others on bikes, in aerial footage from CNN affiliate WPVI.
I-676 runs from New Jersey into Philadelphia.
Protests against racism and police brutality have continued in many places around the country over the Independence Day holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.