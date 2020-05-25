Photos and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the US showed plenty of people going to the beach and gathering on boardwalks, but not a lot of people social distancing or wearing masks.
From Florida to Indiana and across the country to California, Americans were out enjoying the weekend as states loosened coronavirus restrictions.
The sunshine state
In Daytona Beach, Florida, a crowd of more than 5,000 people caused a large disturbance Saturday. Aerial videos of the large crowd show people tightly packed together with no social distancing practices to be found.
Pensacola Beach was a little more calm but still crowded as beachgoers planted their umbrellas 6 feet from each other to mingle, but not too closely.
Beaches in Miami remained closed, but that didn't stop people from going outside. Miami waterways were packed with boats as mask-less people soaked up the sun, WPLG reported.
Packed parks
Further north, a park in Indiana was completely swarmed with crowds celebrating the holiday weekend, CNN affiliate WBBM reported. Porter beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.
In Texas, four parks in Travis County closed after reaching capacity, according to CNN affiliate KEYE. Pace Bend Park, Milton Reimers Ranch Park, Arkansas Bend Park, and Mansfield Dam Park were all closed because of a large number of park visitors, tweets from Travis County Parks said.
South Padre Island, Texas, saw scores of celebrators Friday on its beaches and at bars, affiliate KRGV reported.
In Playa Del Rey, California, the beach wasn't packed but cyclists made good use of the path with masks to boot.
One rider told CNN reporter Paul Vercammen she saw a lot of people with masks and felt it's because people care about each other in that area.
Weather didn't keep them away
In Maryland, Ocean City beaches were crowded with people but as the temperatures fell into the mid-50's people put on their long sleeves and moved to the boardwalks.
In Virginia some people walked along the beach with their clothes on, enjoying the breeze and the water.
Up north businesses in New Hampshire were open even if the beaches weren't.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Laura James, Christine Sever, Rosa Flores and Kaylene Chassie contributed to this report.
