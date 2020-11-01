Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot Saturday night after officers observed protesters damaging multiple businesses, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.
About 150 people gathered and began marching from Irving Park in north Portland and headed south on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 7:15 p.m. PT, the release said.
According to police, members of the group threw objects at police and pepper sprayed members of the community. Police say they also shattered windows at several businesses, including two phone stores, a coffee shop, a computer store, a community bank, a hotel, a restaurant, a financial office and two realty offices.
Aerial video shot by CNN affiliate KPTV showed shattered windows in a computer retail store on NE Multnomah St, a coffee shop and at least one other business.
After declaring the riot, police ordered everyone to leave the area and threatened arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents if the crowd did not disperse immediately. Around 8:30 p.m. PT, police rescinded the riot declaration after most of the rioters left, the release said.
No one was arrested, but the Portland Police Bureau said they are investigating the vandalism and future arrests were possible.
Portland has been the site of regular protests against police brutality and racial injustice since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May.
The demonstrations found renewed intensity after Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot Jacob Blake in August and again after the announcement in September that only one of six Louisville, Kentucky, police officers would be charged in connection to Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting, but not for the killing itself.
CNN's Kara Devlin and Eliott McLaughlin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.