Rapper Silentó, best known for 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),' charged with hatchet assault

Silentó, a rapper known for his hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," is facing two felony assault charges after allegedly threatening two people with a hatchet, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.
On August 29, the 22-year-old reportedly walked into a stranger's unlocked home in Los Angeles and attempted to hit two people with a hatchet before one of them disarmed him, prosecutors said.
The rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, faces two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the complaint. He allegedly committed the crime while out on bail for a previous arrest, the district attorney's office said in a statement.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Bail is set at $105,000. If convicted, Silentó faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison.
A representative for Silentó has not responded to a CNN request for comment.
