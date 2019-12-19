A 66-year-old man living at an apartment complex in Westerly, Rhode Island shot two employees -- one fatally -- and another resident before apparently killing himself, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
Police received calls just after 10:30 a.m. about a shooting at Babcock Village apartments, a three-story affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled people in the beachside town, Lacey said.
At the complex, they found two facility employees and a resident, all women, who had been shot in a front-office area.
After securing the building and reviewing surveillance video, local and state police determined the suspect was a resident, Lacey said.
A tactical robot entered the suspect's apartment and found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James M. Manni said.
A 47-year-old employee was killed in the shooting, Lacey said. In addition, a 38-year-old employee is in critical condition and is being moved to Yale New Haven Hospital, and a 67-year-old resident is about to undergo surgery at a local hospital, he said.
Lacey said that police were familiar with the suspect, though he did not go into further detail.
"We have just dealt with him in the past," he said.
Westerly Public Schools temporarily put its schools on lockdown, which has since been lifted.
Westerly, in southwestern Rhode Island, has a population of about 23,000.
CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.