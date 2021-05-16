A spinning, flipping roller coaster at a Phoenix, Arizona, amusement park became stuck mid-ride on Saturday night, stranding nearly two dozen passengers 20 feet in the air until the Fire Department came to the rescue.
The Desert Storm ride at Castles N' Coasters theme park stalled along a sharply angled curve, according to photos from Phoenix Fire and Glendale Fire departments.
Fire rescue teams then arrived to the coaster and used a High Angle Belay System to safely lower the passengers to the ground, Phoenix Fire said. Photos from the fire departments show at least seven ladders being used and about 15 firefighters on the scene.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said the passengers were rescued one at a time over the course of a couple hours using a cinch rescue collar and a pick-off harness. No one was injured.
"A couple of them were shaken up, but overall they were in good spirits," he told CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO.
Joseph Almaraz, a 12-year-old who was stuck on the ride, told KTVK/KPHO he was frightened when firefighters unstrapped him and brought him down.
"It was scary because we didn't go down one ladder, we had to jump from ladder to ladder," he said.
The park's website bills the ride as one of its top attractions: "Test your senses and courage as you challenge the excitement of the vertical drops, spins, and flips of the awesome Desert Storm Roller Coaster."
CNN's Andy Rose and Alta Spells contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.