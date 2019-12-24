Santa Claus is coming to town. You can track him here

ATHENS — A client came by the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension office last week with a great gift idea for her father. She said, “My dad loves to garden, but he has had a few bad years of luck with getting anything to grow.” She’s been telling her dad for years he needed to get his soil tested and, of course, he never got around to it. So she decided to sneak into his garden and collect a soil sample to have it tested for him.