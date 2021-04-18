A search is underway for two people who were last seen in the water near Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach, California, on Saturday, the US Coast Guard said in a news release.
"The beach goers are reported to be a white woman with blue hair wearing a bathing suit and the other a black man," the release said.
A man who was fishing close by reported that he saw the woman fall into the water and the man jump in after her, the release added.
A lifeboat crew and helicopter crew have been deployed in the search, officials said.
Pismo Beach is located a little over ten miles away from San Luis Obispo in the Central Coast of California.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.