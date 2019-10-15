Shelter in place issued because of hazardous materials release from a California refinery fire

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place notification because of the release of hazardous materials from a refinery fire in Northern California.
Firefighters were responding to two petroleum tanks on fire at a NuStar Energy facility in Crockett, located south of Vallejo, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL FIRE, said Tuesday on Twitter. Five acres of surrounding vegetation were also on fire.
CNN has reached out to the Contra Costa County Fire Department and NuStar Energy.
CNN's Darran Simon contributed to this report.