An early morning shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota has left two active-duty military members dead.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday and the situation is now "contained," a statement from the base said.

"There is currently no risk to other personnel at this time," the statement added.

The incident is under investigation and the Air Force is not announcing the victims' names until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, the statement said.

Grand Forks Air Force base is the home of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing which

