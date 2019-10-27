A small plane crashed Sunday in LeRoy, New York, a city about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, officials said.
All four people who were in the aircraft were taken to the hospital, the LeRoy Fire Department posted on Facebook.
"All injuries are believed to be minor at this time," the Genessee Sheriff's Office said in a release. All four -- a couple and their two children -- were able to get out of the plane by themselves, the sheriff's office said.
The six-seater, single-engine Beech aircraft "failed to take off" from the LeRoy Airport and hit an earth embankment, according to the sheriff's office.
The plane ended up a few yards from a mobile home park, CNN affiliate Spectrum News reported.
Donald Showler, who lives near the airport, told Spectrum News he was watching the Buffalo Bills football game on television when he heard a bang.
"I thought maybe it was my porch and I saw an airplane out here in the airport, (with) the motor about 40 feet in front of it, and people starting to get out of the plane," Showler said.
Showler told his wife to call 911, and fire and rescue crews arrived within five minutes of the call, Showler said.
The cause isn't known and is being investigated, the sheriff's office said.