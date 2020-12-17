A Spirit Airlines plane skidded off the taxiway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday morning after a powerful winter storm created slick conditions.
Field Sutton, spokesman with Spirit Airlines, told CNN that Spirit flight 696 from Las Vegas to BWI landed safely, but the plane slid off the taxiway while heading to the terminal. Sutton said the front wheel slid into the grass area.
No passengers were injured, Sutton said. The airline is working to get passengers deplaned and taken to the terminal.
BWI Airport tweeted Wednesday night that its winter weather team had worked throughout the day to maintain safe surfaces in the airfield and near the terminal, saying "crews remain on standby to maintain safe operations this evening and in the morning."
