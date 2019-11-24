Happy Thanksgiving week! If you truly cannot wait for the big meal, you can pop some turducken-flavored Pringles. Let us know how that goes.
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart.
TODAY
• Storms could muck up US holiday travel. Rain continues in the Northeast, with snow possible in the Ohio Valley. Snow will blanket the Plains on Tuesday, then move into the Midwest, threatening to make a mess of roads, rails and skies for some 50 million people expected to travel for Thanksgiving. Rain and snow in the West starting Wednesday tee up a dreary holiday there. Track weather all week here.
• Hong Kong holds district elections. More than 4 million voters go to the polls in a de facto referendum on protests that have roiled the Asian financial hub for almost six months. On the ballot are hundreds of seats on district councils, which advise the government on local issues and help choose the territory's powerful top exec.
• The American Music Awards honors industry greats. Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift vie for Artist of the Year props. Watch at 8 ET on ABC.
MONDAY
• Congress takes a break. After a week of impeachment inquiry mania, lawmakers head home for the holiday. Democrats face a critical decision: start drafting articles of impeachment or seek more testimony to bolster their case. (Our impeachment podcast has key moments from the hearings you might have missed.) The GOP, meantime, may look to fortify its defenses after career diplomats offered a strong condemnation of a rogue Trump foreign policy operation in Ukraine.
• Catch 'Friends'-giving on the big screen. Screenings of eight remastered Thanksgiving episodes of the sitcom "Friends" are set to wrap at 700 US movie theaters.
WEDNESDAY
• Turkeys and balloons and gratitude, oh my! Festivities ramp up to Drumstick Day, as giant balloons get inflated for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
THURSDAY
• We wish you peach and joy. To you, your family and friends, Happy Thanksgiving!
FRIDAY
• Holiday shopping season officially kicks off. Even before the leftovers land in the fridge, the sales will start heating up. Millions of Americans will strike out on Black Friday, not so named because of a color swap on balance sheets.
SATURDAY
• Keep your purchases local. Small Business Saturday aims to encourage shoppers to support local vendors.
• Curtains close on hurricane seasons. Coastal residents the world over wipe their brows as hurricane seasons draw to a close. This year's Atlantic season saw 17 named storms, including Hurricane Dorian, which laid waste to some islands in the Bahamas. The Eastern and Central Pacific storm seasons end, too.
• Big-time college rivals go head-to-head. Hearts will soar -- or break -- when adversaries like Clemson and South Carolina, Florida State and Florida, and Notre Dame and Stanford face off on one of NCAA football's biggest game days. Tune in to all the action.