Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
TODAY
• 'The Crown' returns to Netflix. Olivia Colman takes her seat on Queen Elizabeth II's throne as the series' new star.
MONDAY
• Happy Birthday, Mickey! Looks like the world's most famous mouse is gonna need a bigger cake after Disney+ signed up 10 million subscribers in its first day.
• The NFL crosses the border. The league heads to Mexico, where the Chiefs take on the Chargers. Tune in at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
• The World Cup of Tennis. Global greats begin their fight for team glory in the Davis Cup in Madrid.
TUESDAY
• The parade of impeachment inquiry witnesses continues. It's another big week in the House investigation. Up first is Jennifer Williams, an aide to the Vice President, who listened to the July call between President Trump and Ukraine's leader, then called it unusually political. US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland is scheduled Wednesday in the hot seat. At least six other current or ex-officials are due to testify through Thursday.
• 2 fatal incidents get NTSB scrutiny. The cause of the deadly engine failure on a Southwest flight last year is on the docket at the National Transportation Safety Board. A woman died after passengers struggled to pull her back into the plane when she was sucked through a window. Officials also are due to review the 2018 case thought to be the first fatality involving a fully autonomous car, an Uber SUV.
• 1st UK election debate spotlights Brexit politics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are set to go head-to-head in the first TV debate before the UK's early election, which Johnson agreed to in exchange for dropping his Brexit deal. Britons vote December 12, just weeks ahead of the EU's January deadline for the UK to depart the bloc.
• Anonymous issues 'A Warning.' The book by the senior Trump administration official who's alleged an internal administration resistance to President Trump hits shelves. Its publisher says it's already broken records for pre-order sales.
• Discover who you're 'Becoming.' Former first lady Michelle Obama's second book, "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice," also comes out. The follow-up to her massively successful memoir, the guide includes an introduction by Obama, plus quotes and questions to help readers journal about themselves.
WEDNESDAY
• 2020 Dems vie for front-runner status. The fifth presidential primary debate features 10 of the party's top contenders. The event in Atlanta is hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post. Watch at 9 p.m. ET.
• Israel faces a key deadline. The clock is ticking for Benny Gantz to form a unity government. If he fails to nail down a power-sharing deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel will see its third elections in less than a year. The countdown comes amid a tense ceasefire with Gaza militants.
• Getting the Grammy nod. Nominees for the Recording Academy's top honors are set to be revealed by Alicia Keys. Tune in starting at 8:20 a.m. ET on CBS. The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony will be held January 26.
THURSDAY
• A US government shutdown looms. Lawmakers are facing a deadline to keep the government operating into the new fiscal year. The House is expected to pass a stopgap bill, and the Senate may, too. That, however, would only delay negotiations a month -- when the House is expected to vote on impeachment -- threatening a repeat of last winter's record-breaking shutdown.
• Jeffrey Epstein victims head to court. Executors of the late sex offender's estate and his accusers are due before a federal judge to discuss how to compensate victims, rather than litigating their claims. Those managing Epstein's holdings have hired prominent mediators, including some who handled funds for 9/11 and Catholic Church abuse victims, to work out a claims resolution program.
FRIDAY
• Mar-a-Lago intruder gets sentenced. The Chinese woman arrested at Trump's private Florida club is set to learn her fate. Yujing Zhang was found guilty of unlawfully entering a restricted building and making false statements to a federal officer.
• Childhood icons hit the big screen. Mr. Rogers and Queen Elsa reign again as "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" and "Frozen 2" land in US theaters. Both are rated PG.
SATURDAY
• She is not breaking. We wish singer and actress Miley Cyrus a happy 27th birthday.