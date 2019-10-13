Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
TODAY
• Impeachment protests: Activists are set to hit the streets from coast to coast to call for impeachment proceedings to start right away against President Donald Trump. House Democrats have said a vote could happen by Thanksgiving. They've subpoenaed the US ambassador to the EU, whom the White House barred last week from testifying, to turn over documents by Monday and be deposed two days later in their impeachment inquiry.
MONDAY
• Columbus/Indigenous Peoples' Day: It's a federal holiday, so post offices and other government offices are closed. It's also Thanksgiving Day in Canada, celebrated with turkey, football, long strolls and official reasons to be grateful.
TUESDAY
• Elton John's memoir drops: As seen in the film "Rocketman," the British rocker shook up the music world -- and beyond. Now a father and 29 years sober, he's releasing his autobiography.
• Cyntoia Brown speaks: The world will hear from Cyntoia Brown during her first public speaking appearance since being released from a Tennessee prison in August. Brown was serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16, but she was granted clemency after justice advocates and celebrities brought her case into the national spotlight. She is scheduled to speak at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.
• Dems spar in their fourth debate: A dozen candidates are scheduled to take the stage in the key battleground state of Ohio as impeachment drama continues to consume their would-be White House rival. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, along with New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey, moderate. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.
WEDNESDAY
• Major opioid trial gets underway: Jury selection is due to start in Ohio in a landmark case that combines the claims of nearly 2,000 cities, counties, communities and tribal lands. It accuses drug manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and practitioners of shipping "hundreds of millions" of suspicious opioid doses over 20 years to their jurisdictions.
THURSDAY
• Drop, cover and hold on: Millions of people worldwide plan to practice what could be lifesaving skills during Thursday's Great ShakeOut earthquake drills. Organizers suggest getting to an earthquake-safe spot and staying there for 60 seconds starting at 10:17 a.m. local time. They also stress that an earthquake is not actually predicted for that moment and that anytime is a fine moment to rehearse a safety plan.
• EU leaders gather as Brexit and tariff threats loom: Though UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised Brexit at month's end -- even without an exit deal -- European Union leaders may discuss another delay when they meet in Brussels. Their summit runs through Friday, when US tariffs could kick in on $7.5 billion worth of EU exports, including wine, whiskey and Parmesan cheese.
FRIDAY
• Brave warriors take to the (playing) field: The seventh Summer Military World Games welcomes service members from around the world to compete in more than two dozen sports starting Friday in Wuhan City, China.