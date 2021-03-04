Student shot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, school shooting has died

A 15-year-old boy who was shot Monday at a junior high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, has died from his injuries, police said.
The teen was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, Pine Bluff police said in a prepared statement.
Monday's shooting happened at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, a city of about 43,000 people located about a 45-mile drive southeast of Little Rock.
A suspect -- also a 15-year-old boy who was a student there -- was taken into custody Monday after being found hiding behind a house near the school, police said.
A motive wasn't immediately known to investigators, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said on Monday.
The suspect was being held Monday in the juvenile justice center in Pine Bluff, authorities said. Formal charges had not been filed as of Monday.
The school was to reopen for classes Thursday, following two days of virtual instruction, the school system said Wednesday.
CNN's Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.