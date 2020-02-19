Teens plead not guilty in stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

A third teen allegedly involved in the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors turned himself in to authorities in New York on Wednesday morning, according to a law enforcement official.
He and another 14-year-old boy appeared in court where the teens pleaded not guilty. One is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. The other is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery.
"We are committed to holding these young people accountable, and equally committed to a fair process which safeguards their rights," said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. "This is how we will achieve true justice for Tessa and her loved ones."
Prosecutors alleged one teen is responsible for stabbing Majors and the other is responsible for putting her in a "bear hug or headlock."
Prosecutors also detailed the reasons why the teens should remain in custody and the judge agreed, ruling that the teens would remain in detention.
A 'sustained attack,' prosecutor says
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos spoke about the day Majors was killed, not only highlighting where both 14-year-olds entered Morningside Park in Manhattan, but that Majors appeared to be their third target.
The 14-year-old boys, and a 13-year-old boy who was previously arrested, zeroed in and briefly followed two other people before passing Majors on a staircase and deciding on her, Bogdanos said.
The entire interaction from the moment Majors walked passed them, including the robbery and stabbing, took roughly a minute, the prosecutor said.
"This isn't a spur of the moment, a few second attack. It was a sustained attack, sustained in both space and time," Bogdanos said.
Alexis Padilla, an attorney for one defendant, challenged what was found on surveillance footage, arguing that prosecutors were speculating about the intent of the teens.
"How is walking behind someone considered following?" Padilla said.
Parents for both boys were present at the hearing but said nothing. Tessa Major's father was also in attendance and said nothing.
The next court appearance for the boys is scheduled for April 7.
On Saturday, police said they had arrested a 14-year-old. He was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, one for intentional murder, the other for felony murder committed during a robbery. He also was charged with four counts of robbery.
A 13-year-old boy from Manhattan was arrested a day after the stabbing. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
Majors, 18, was walking in the park near Barnard on December 11 when she was attacked, the New York Police Department said. She had moved from Virginia for her freshman year. Majors was from Charlottesville.
Barnard is an all-women's school with around 2,600 students. The campus stretches from West 116th Street to West 120th Street off Broadway in Morningside Heights.
CNN's Mark Morales reported from court in New York and Jay Croft wrote in Atlanta. CNN's Steve Almasy, Ray Sanchez and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.