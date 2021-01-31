Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh and Eoin McSweeney, CNN
- By Alec Snyder and Travis Caldwell, CNN
- Rams acquire Matthew Stafford from Lions for Jared Goff
- Hawks F De'Andre Hunter (knee) out at least a week
- Calhoun man killed in Panama City double homicide, Albany teen arrested
- Georgia knocks off Ole Miss, 71-61
- Elbert County physician practice suspended for administering vaccines outside Public Health guidelines
- Clayton case at center of one of Biden's first executive orders
- New House rules to eliminate gender-specific terms such as 'father, mother, son, daughter'
- Clayton Board of Commission extends moratorium on small box discount stores
- Clayton Board of Health offering free COVID-19 vaccines
- Mattie's Call issued for Michael Sylvester, 15
- Lake Spivey Recreation Center now open to the public
- Gwinnett County lawmaker booted from Georgia House floor for refusing COVID-19 test
- Lovejoy's Israel Nwokocha, Riverdale's Derwin Burgess lead seven all-state selections from Clayton
- Jonesboro police, Sheriff's office announce arrest of 'Cash App Caper'
- Labor commissioner: Unemployment benefits keep some jobless at home
