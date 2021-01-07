Not Available
- Gordon Hayward (44 points) leads Hornets past Hawks
- Clayton State women's basketball team opens season with rout of UNC-Pembroke
- Pence took lead as Trump initially resisted sending National Guard to Capitol
- Alvin Kamara could return as Saints host Bears
- Bradley Beal's 60 not enough as Wizards fall to 76ers
- A Texas church shooting leaves a pastor dead and 2 others injured
- New House rules to eliminate gender-specific terms such as 'father, mother, son, daughter'
- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill warns against celebratory gunfire
- Jonesboro man faces fraud, forgery charges
- Clayton County offering COVID-19 relief financial assistance, direct housing services
- Clayton Youth Commission hosting canned food drive to benefit county residents
- Democrats carry Clayton County in Senate runoff election
- Clayton County Dept. of Health begins Covid-19 vaccinations
- Surveillance video shows 15-year-old beating mother to death in Texas, police say
- Henry County loses sheriff's deputy to COVID-19
