The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
Former police chief is facing charges over fires authorities say were linked to people he had disagreements with
- By Rebekah Riess and Christina Maxouris, CNN
- By Rebekah Riess, Connor Spielmaker and Travis Caldwell, CNN
- Trae Young helps Hawks mount comeback win at Orlando
- Defending champion Forest Park back in Class AAAAA girls basketball semifinals
- Jordan Spieth riding momentum into first Bay Hill start
- House passes bill named in honor of George Floyd aimed at preventing police misconduct
- MORRIS: Trillium symbolized our journey through Lent
- Clayton County Water Authority reservoirs to open for fishing season
- Monday morning tornado in Riverdale leaves one man dead
- Lovejoy hands Statesboro first loss, heads to state quarterfinals at powerhouse Buford
- Final Four-bound: Lovejoy girls halt Buford's four-year run of state titles, 35-game winning streak
- Family of Imani Bell files lawsuit against Elite Scholars Academy employees
- Henry County PATH Trail Phase I complete, Phase II expansion underway
- Clayton County students to return to classroom instruction next month
- Tiger Woods is 'recovering and in good spirits,' tweet says
- New library opens in Riverdale
- Mother charged with killing 6-year-old son and throwing body into Ohio River
- ON THE MARKET: Jonesboro home on Lake Spivey with 2 fireplaces for chilly nights
- County with the most severe weather in every state
- PHOTOS: Lovejoy at Buford Girls Basketball, Class AAAAAA Quarterfinals
- ON THE MARKET: Unique ranch-style home in Hampton boasts sunroom with screened-in Jacuzzi
- ON THE MARKET: 7 bedroom luxury home just steps away from Lake Spivey Golf Course
- 50 delicious air-fryer recipes
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- History of famous firsts in space
- Highest-grossing actors under the age of 30
- What to look for when buying dog food
