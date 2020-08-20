Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Emma Reynolds and Ed Upright, CNN
- Updated
- Good morning! It's Thursday, August 20, 2020.
- Cincinnati Reds suspend broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he uttered anti-gay slur on air
- Braves rained out to spoil Cristian Pache's debut
- Kamala Harris officially becomes the first Black woman to be a major party's vice presidential nominee
- Sen. David Perdue says he's eager to debate Jon Ossoff, but Democrat claims incumbent is hiding
- Police looking for Terry Hunton after Mattie's Call issued
- Clayton County Adult Felony Drug Court team celebrates grads with drive-thru ceremony
- Clayton County schools creates bus route breakfast, lunch meal delivery for students
- Clayton Clayton school board hiring board liaison
- Clayton State University establishes $5 million endowment for music education
- A former slave market will be removed from the center of Georgia's first capital
- Former NFL, Florida State linebacker Buster Davis named Mount Zion head football coach
- Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United games to be played without fans until October because of COVID-19
- Plant Vogtle opponents seeking faster review of cost to customers
- Suwanee resident Efrain Morales signed as Homegrown Player by Atlanta United
