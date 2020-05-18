Arizona Diamondbacks' outfielder Starling Marte announced that his wife, Noelia, died in a tweet Monday.
"I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte, 31, wrote in a tweet Monday. "It is a moment of great sorrow."
Marte has two sons, Starling Jr. and Smerling, and a daughter, Tiana, according to his player bio on MLB.com.
The Diamondbacks shared their condolences for Marte's wife in a tweet. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the team said. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."
Marte was traded to the Diamondbacks in January after playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2012 to 2019.
"The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time," the Pirates said in a tweet. "Our hearts are truly saddened by this news."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.