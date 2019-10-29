The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Antwon Rose's family has been dismissed

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Antwon Rose II against former police officer Michael Rosfeld and the borough of East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been dismissed, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Judge Marilyn Horan signed the dismissal documents, which state that Rose family will not be permitted to refile the same lawsuit again in the future.
In March, a jury found former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld not guilty of all charges in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Rose in June 2018. But the family continued with a civil lawsuit that alleged that Rose's civil rights were violated when Rosfeld used "excessive and deadly force" against him.
Rose was shot three times when he ran during a traffic stop. A witness to the shooting captured it on video that was posted on Facebook.
Fred Rabner, an attorney for the Rose family, declined to comment Tuesday. CNN's calls to attorneys representing Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh were not immediately returned.
The Rose family also claimed in their lawsuit that the borough of East Pittsburgh "maintained a policy and custom of failing to properly screen, train, supervise, discipline, transfer, counsel or otherwise control officers" who are known to engage in excessive force," according to the amended complaint. Furthermore, they claimed that the East Pittsburgh Police Department had no proper policy or training on a litany of topics, including de-escalation tactics and the discharge of firearms, nor did they have any "disciplinary or investigatory procedures to address alleged wrongdoing and complaints against officers."
Their lawsuit sought at least $1 million in damages for alleged use of excessive force and further unspecified damages to pay for medical bills, funeral expenses, and legal fees.
Rosfeld faced one criminal homicide charge in the fatal shooting of Rose, but the jury was instructed to consider additional charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter. After hearing three-and-half days of testimony, the jury deliberated four hours and found him not guilty on all counts. Rose was unarmed when he was shot in his face, right arm and the middle of his back, according to the criminal complaint.
CNN's Lauren del Valle, Janette Gagnon, and Steve Forrest contributed to this report.