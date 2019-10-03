Tourist's attorney questions why case against him continues after autopsy suggests cocaine played role in resort worker's death

Photo of Scott Hapgood - CT man charged with murder of Anguilla worker. This photo is row approved by Rich Phillips and sourcing RACi approved. Call row with any questions Royal Anguilla Police Force April 20 at 7:05 PM · RAPF Update The Royal Anguilla Police Force conducted investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Kenny Mitchel. Having reviewed the evidence gathered in the process; in the form of statements and the pathology report, we later sought legal advice from the Attorney General Chambers as it related to this case as we are required to do by law. Based on the legal advice that was given a decision was made to charge Mr. Gavin Hapgood for the offence of manslaughter. On April 16th April 2019, Mr. Hapgood was re- arrested charged. He was then taken to the Magistrate Court on the 17th April 2019 where bail was denied, and he was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison until August 22th 2019. On the same date Counsel for Mr. Hapgood made an application to The High Court Judge for consideration for the granting of bail to Mr. Hapgood. Counsel for the defendant was successful in his application which resulted in Mr. Hapgood being granted bail in the sum of $200,000.00 EC dollars to appear in court on August 22nd 2019. The RAPF has executed their function and likewise both courts adjudicated over the matter. This matter is now before a competent court and the law should be allowed to take its course without interference. I am aware that members of the public have different views on the issue and you are entitled to your respective views and I respect your views, I also respect your fundamental rights of freedom of expression, all i am asking Is that you do not say or do anything that can jeopardize the case and let the process take its course. I sincerely thank the general public for you their corporation thus far.

 Handout

A revised autopsy report done of Kenny Mitchel, the maintenance worker on the island of Anguilla who was allegedly killed by American tourist Gavin Scott Hapgood, says he had a lethal amount of cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

Obtained by The New York Times, the revised autopsy report, which includes toxicology and is dated September 3 reads, "Acute cocaine toxicity could have been a potentially independent cause of death in the known circumstances," quoting Dr. Stephen King, who oversaw the autopsy.

The original autopsy released in April and obtained by CNN revealed the cause of Mitchel's death was "prone restraint and positional asphyxia," Anguilla police spokesman Randy Dick said in a statement. There were also signs of blunt force trauma to the head, torso and abdomen, the report said.

CNN continues to press Caribbean authorities for a copy of the revised report.

Hapgood's defense team asked for a separate analysis of the new autopsy by Maryland Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David R. Fowler, who came up with a similar finding, "the level of cocaine present in Mr. Mitchell (sic) at the time of analysis is twice that commonly accepted to have a fatal outcome." Fowler goes on to say, "Mr. Mitchel has an exceptionally high cocaine level well into the accepted fatal range."

"There are some serious questions why this prosecution against Scott Hapgood is continuing in the light of this conclusive evidence," Juliya Arbisman, Hapgood's attorney, told CNN.

Hapgood and his family had been vacationing in Anguilla when he says Mitchel came to their room uninvited and a fight ensued. The specific circumstances surrounding Mitchel's death are unclear.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force says Hapgood, 44, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Mitchel, a Dominican national.

