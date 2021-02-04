A US Marshal was shot while executing a search warrant for a wanted suspect at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday in Baltimore, police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge told CNN.
US Marshals returned fire and killed the suspect, according to Eldridge.
The marshal was taken to Shock Trauma hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, Eldridge said in an email.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. in Baltimore, according to a tweet from Baltimore Police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
