The criminal trial against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to take at least two months, his attorney indicated in a recent letter.
Weinstein's criminal trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2020. He faces charges of predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act and first-degree and third-degree rape.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains all of the sexual encounters he has been involved in have been consensual.
The revelation about the length of the criminal trial came in a letter from Weinstein's attorney asking to delay discovery in a federal civil suit against Weinstein until April so his team can focus on one trial at a time.
"The Judge presiding over the criminal trial has instructed the potential jurors that the trial will last until at least the first week of March," attorney Elior Shiloh wrote to Judge Kevin Fox on Tuesday.
"Additionally, Mr. Weinstein's criminal counsel will require his full attention during the month leading up to trial for preparation," Shiloh continued. "As such, Plaintiff's insistence on conducting discovery during the pendency of the criminal trial is not only incredibly prejudicial to Mr. Weinstein, but impractical."
A similar letter was filed this week in another ongoing civil case against Weinstein, again citing the impending criminal trial and asking for a conference to discuss delaying discovery.
More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of unwanted advances. He was charged in May with rape and sex abuse involving three of those women.
An accuser added to a class-action lawsuit against Weinstein alleges he sexually assaulted her when she was only 16-years-old.
CNN's Rob Frehse and Eliot C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.