What stores are open and closed on Memorial Day

A year ago, states were starting to ease coronavirus restrictions while warning Americans not to gather with large groups for Memorial Day out of concern for a second wave of infections.
This year, celebrations for the unofficial start of summer may look a little more familiar now that millions of Americans have been vaccinated against Covid-19. And unlike other federal holidays, most major stores are open during regular hours. But not everything is business as usual.
So whether you're planning a long-awaited gathering or just trying to get some errands done Monday, here's what is open and closed.
OPEN
ALDI -- Open limited hours depending on location
CVS -- Most locations are open with limited hours
FedEx -- Some offices are open with limited hours but there will be no deliveries
Kroger -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are limiting hours
Publix -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are closed
Target -- Open regular hours
Trader Joe's -- Open regular hours
Walmart -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are limiting hours
Movie theaters
Zoos
CLOSED
Costco
Government-owned buildings such as the DMV and public libraries
Publix pharmacies
Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange
UPS
US Postal Service
Remember, it's safest to call ahead to make sure your nearest location isn't adjusting hours.
