Who are the Black Hebrew Israelites?

A man suspected of killing a police officer and three people at a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, was linked Wednesday to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which has published anti-Semitic posts online, a law enforcement official said.
David N. Anderson, 47, appeared to have a connection to the movement, although the extent of his involvement remains unclear, the law enforcement official told The New York Times. Anderson and another alleged assailant had a pipe bomb in a stolen vehicle and were killed in the attack, authorities said.
Best known for their confrontational brand of street preaching in urban areas, the Black Hebrew Israelite movement has a complex history in the United States, with sects and branches splintering over theological and leadership disputes.
What unites most Black Israelites, scholars say, is the belief that blacks are the true descendants of biblical Jews. Some sects within the movement call modern Judaism an imposter religion, claiming the mantle of the religion for themselves.
The Black Hebrew Israelite Movement is comprised of some groups or members that have expressed anti-Semitic sentiments, however the Southern Poverty Law Center does not recognize the overall movement as a hate group.