For the second night in a row, there has been a no-hitter in a Major League Baseball game.
Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees was the latest to accomplish the feat, against the Texas Rangers in Arlington on Wednesday. The Yankees won 2-0, with a lone walk costing Kluber a perfect game.
"It was a lot of fun," Kluber said afterward. "It was a special night, I've never been part of one, witnessed one, let alone thrown one," adding that he did not begin thinking about the possible no-hitter until the sixth inning and wasn't "all-in" on the thought until the ninth.
Kluber is the first Yankee to toss a no-hitter since David Cone pitched a perfect game against the Montreal Expos in 1999, according to the team.
Kluber is a two-time American League Cy Young winner and the no-hitter capped a career comeback. A longtime Cleveland Indian until moving to Texas, he pitched in only one game last season for the Rangers due to injury before joining the Yankees.
Wednesday's no-hitter was the sixth tossed in the 2021 MLB season. The record for most no-hitters thrown in a given year is eight in 1884. The most no-hitters in any modern-era season since 1900 is seven, happening in 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015, according to Major League Baseball.
Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks also no-hit the Atlanta Braves in April, yet the performance did not count as an official no-hitter because the game was shortened to seven innings for a doubleheader that day.
Less than 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday night, Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter in Seattle against the Mariners.
Other teams around the league may be looking ahead at their schedules, as the six official no-hitters tossed this season have been against three teams: The Rangers (twice), the Mariners (twice) and the Indians (twice). No team has ever been no-hit three times in the same season.
