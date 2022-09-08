JONESBORO — Incorrect information pertaining to how Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are dispersed was presented to the Board of Commissioners during the Aug. 31 special called meeting.
The question posed was whether the nonprofit organization Africa’s Children’s Fund distributed money to residents on behalf of the county.
During the Aug. 31 meeting, county officials, including Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford, said AFC was not issuing checks. They said the nonprofit only helped residents apply for the ERAP program, negotiated settlement agreements with landlords and presented documents to the courts when seeking eviction dismissals.
As it turns out, however, AFC does cut checks to landlords rather than the county’s finance department as originally stated.
Interim Chief Financial Officer Stacey Merritt said the finance department has had "significant personnel issues" which led to the "serious misunderstanding" as to how the vendor (AFC) was set up.
"We've been working on trying to get the information reconciled," Merritt said.
Conflict questions raised
The financial questions came about when a possible conflict of interest was identified between AFC and Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Turner.
In July 2021, the BOC awarded the contract to AFC to process applications. As of December 2021, Turner’s name was listed on the organization’s website as a member of the board of advisors. Turner denied that he was affiliated with the group, stating the AFC founder Victor Mbaba said his name was placed on the site in error. Turner added that he didn’t divulge a conflict of interest because there wasn’t one.
“There’s no document, board meeting, minutes or anything else that has my name anywhere on it,” Turner said during the special called meeting.
On Aug. 31, the board voted 4-1 with Turner opposing to perform a federal and state audit investigation into “funds spent by the Africa’s Children’s Fund on behalf of Clayton and the ERAP program, with relation to the $9 million of federal funds awarded.”
