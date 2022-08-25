'Xi Jinping doesn't scare me': US Sen. Marsha Blackburn lands in Taiwan, vows not to be bullied by China

US Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. walks with Douglas Yu-Tien Hsu, director-general of Taiwan's Department of North American Affairs, as she arrives on a plane in Taipei on August 25. .

 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP

United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Thursday became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan defying pressure from Beijing, saying, "I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island."

The trip by Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, follows a number of recent visits by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US officials.

Gladys Tsai in Taipei and Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

