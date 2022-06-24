Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong in first trip outside mainland China since pandemic began

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Spalding County in west central Georgia... Southeastern Fayette County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Henry County in north central Georgia... Southern Clayton County in north central Georgia... * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1022 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Horton, or 9 miles northwest of Griffin, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Griffin, Hampton, Brooks, Woolsey, Sunny Side, Highland Mills, Starrs Mill, Experiment, Birdie, Vaughn, Inman, Rover, Digbey, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Jw Smith Reservoir, Lake Horton and Zetella. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH