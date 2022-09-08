Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, was indicted for murder by a Dallas County grand jury Thursday in the shooting death of 43-year-old coach during a youth football game outside Dallas, court records show.

Yaqub Talib, 39, pulled out a gun after the coaches for both teams had a disagreement over officiating during the game in Lancaster on August 13, police have said. Michael Hickmon, a grandfather and father of three from Lancaster, was killed.

