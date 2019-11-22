FOREST PARK — Yasmin Julio, who lost a bitterly-contested Forest Park Ward 4 council race to incumbent Latresa Akins-Wells, has filed a petition to contest the election.
The petition names Election Supervisor Lois Wright and Akins-Wells as defendants.
Julio also has filed a complaint with the Clayton County Elections Office, which was forwarded to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Unofficial results announced election night indicated that Akins-Wells beat Julio by 23 votes, 317 to 294. Julio's numbers included four absentee ballots to Akins-Wells' 90.
Ward Three Councilwoman Sandra Bagley, who lost to challenger Hector Gutierrez, told the News she was also filing an election challenge Friday. Bagley told the News her issues were with "candidates inside polls and a lost absentee ballot box key then 10 add(itiona)l absentee votes 13 days after the election."
On election night, Wright announced that Gutierrez beat Bagley 221 to 132, which elicited a celebratory roar from those in the stands. However, the final numbers Wright announced were Gutierrez 140, Bagley 132—a difference of eight votes as opposed to 89.
A separate challenge Bagley had filed Sept. 23 against Wright for qualifying challenger Patricia Manley was dismissed with prejudice Nov. 1 by Superior Court Judge Aaron B. Mason because Wright later removed Manley from the list of qualified candidates. ("Dismissed with prejudice" is a legal term for "this is the final word on the matter.")
The Secretary of State's Office also has opened an investigation into the presence of city-authorized flyers touting possible benefits of a proposed freeport tax exemption for fulfillment warehouses. City officials had called the flyers, which were being handed out inside the polling place on Nov. 5, "informational" but did not include any possible drawbacks the proposal might present. An investigator from the Elections Office had the flyers removed that morning after the News called to ask whether they were allowed inside the polling place.
The measure passed. On Election Night, unofficial results were 573 in favor to 277 opposed, a difference of 296 votes. Official results released Monday put the numbers at 1,165 in favor to 343 opposed, a difference of 822.
Wright told the City Council that the differences in election night and final numbers were the result of "human error" and that one voting machine tape printout had been overlooked. Wright also said she thought she had misplaced the absentee ballot box keys, called Public Works to cut off the lock, then found her keys in her purse.